High school baseball: Lackey takes over as East Hall head coach

On Thursday, East Hall High promoted Zeb Lackey to the position of head baseball coach. During the abbreviated 2020 season, he was an assistant coach for the Vikings.
Previously, Lackey was head coach at Riverside Military (2019) and an assistant coach for the Eagles (2011-2018).
“Coach Lackey is dedicated to our baseball program and has already formed a great bond with the players after one season with our students,” East Hall athletics director Adam Rich said. “We are excited to see the program continue to strive under Coach Lackey, and we are looking forward to watching him push our baseball team to take the next step as a program.”