Flowery Branch girls start fast, pull stunner over Marist in second round of 4A basketball playoffs

The dream stays alive for the Flowery Branch girls basketball team.

The Lady Falcons walked all over Marist in Friday’s Class 4A tournament second-round matchup, building up a double-digit lead halfway through the first quarter and running away with a 45-35 victory to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Flowery Branch will host the next round against the winner of Troup and Bainbridge next Tuesday or Wednesday evening.

The Lady Falcons pulled the upset despite struggling for much of the regular season, where they finished below .500 for the first time in nearly a decade.

But neither Flowery Branch’s 10-13 regular season mark, nor Marist’s 21-3 record mattered once the game started.

“We told them no matter what rankings are or what your record is, including ours, it’s about your story and it’s about what you believe.” Flowery Branch coach Courtney Newton-Gonzalez said.