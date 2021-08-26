SERIES: Caring for students, athletes has fulfilled Chestatee's Shaun Conley as he enters 30th season of his career

Shaun Conley has always kept things in perspective.



The Chestatee High football coach has seen some changes since he first got into this game.

However, there are a few things that have not changed for him.

Mainly, his passion for football and the desire to build up young men into becoming responsible adults has endured.

And as a veteran in the business, who has experienced all the highs and lows of coaching, he’s ready to get it going in 2021.

On Friday, the War Eagles visit Cherokee Bluff (1-0) to open the season in Flowery Branch.

Coming off a winless season, Chestatee has reason for optimism, returning an experienced group, which is readying itself with four non-region games before facing No. 1 Jefferson and No. 7 Flowery Branch, among others, in a gauntlet known as Region 8-4A.

For the War Eagles’ fifth-year coach, it’s still about the relationships that make it just as fun in Year 30 of his career.

The world has certainly changed, Conley said, but kids wanting to play football remains consistent.

“It has changed so much, but sometimes the kids get a bad rap,” Conley said. “I don’t know if it is the kids. Society has changed a little bit as a whole. It has been really enjoyable.”