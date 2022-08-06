PHOTOS: Flowery Branch dominates first half in scrimmage football win against North Hall

Flowery Branch’s varsity unit didn’t take too long to get rolling after a lengthy weather delay before Friday’s scrimmage against North Hall at the Brickyard.
Myles Ivey scored twice on first-half runs, while quarterback Brody Jordan put on a solid performance to take a 28-7 lead into intermission. After substitutes took the field in the second half, the Trojans threw a couples touchdowns on the board, but the Falcons held on to win 28-27.
Also in the first half, Flowery Branch blocked a punt to set up a short field for a touchdown on a run by Cam Haynes.
Senior running back Mailk Dryden also had a solid effort, Falcons coach Jason Tester said.
Flowery Branch’s defense also pulled down a pair of interceptions.