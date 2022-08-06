By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Flowery Branch dominates first half in scrimmage football win against North Hall
Scrimmage1.jpg
Flowery Branch's Malik Dryden runs against North Hall during the scrimmage game Aug. 5, 2022 at the Brickyard. - photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch’s varsity unit didn’t take too long to get rolling after a lengthy weather delay before Friday’s scrimmage against North Hall at the Brickyard. 

Myles Ivey scored twice on first-half runs, while quarterback Brody Jordan put on a solid performance to take a 28-7 lead into intermission. After substitutes took the field in the second half, the Trojans threw a couples touchdowns on the board, but the Falcons held on to win 28-27. 

Also in the first half, Flowery Branch blocked a punt to set up a short field for a touchdown on a run by Cam Haynes. 

Senior running back Mailk Dryden also had a solid effort, Falcons coach Jason Tester said. 

Flowery Branch’s defense also pulled down a pair of interceptions. 

Friends to Follow social media