By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2021 master schedule: Here's a look at the football calendar for all 11 programs in Hall County
Football Preview edition coming to print on Aug. 18
Gainesville practice
Gainesville High football practice Wednesday at the Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy
Cherokee Bluff

Aug. 20 at Johnson

Aug. 27 CHESTATEE

Sept. 3 EAST FORSYTH

Sept. 17 vs. Lakeside-Atlanta

Sept. 24 at Gilmer*

Oct. 1 WEST HALL*

Oct. 15 LUMPKIN COUNTY*

Oct. 22 DAWSON COUNTY*

Oct. 29 at North Hall*

Nov. 5 at White County*

*Region games

Chestatee

Aug. 27 at Cherokee Bluff

Sept. 3 UNION COUNTY

Sept. 10 WEST HALL

Sept. 17 at North Hall

Oct. 1 NORTH OCONEE*

Oct. 8 EAST HALL*

Oct. 15 at Madison County*

Oct. 22 JEFFERSON*

Oct. 29 at Flowery Branch*

Nov. 4 at Cedar Shoals*

*Region games

East Hall

Aug. 27 WEST HALL

Sept. 3 at Franklin County

Sept. 10 at Johnson

Sept. 17 EAST JACKSON

Sept. 24 at Cedar Shoals*

Oct. 1 JEFFERSON*

Oct. 8 at Chestatee*

Oct. 15 NORTH OCONEEE*

Oct. 29 MADISON COUNTY*

Nov. 5 at Flowery Branch*

*Region games

Flowery Branch

Aug. 20 at St. Pius X

Aug. 27 DAWSON COUNTY

Sept. 3 at Gainesville

Sept. 17 HIRAM

Sept. 24 at Jefferson*

Oct. 8 at North Oconee*

Oct. 15 CEDAR SHOALS*

Oct. 22 at Madison County

Oct. 29 CHESTATEE*

Nov. 5 EAST HALL*

*Region games

Gainesville

Aug. 20 JOHNS CREEK (Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 27 at Chattahoochee

Sept. 3 FLOWERY BRANCH

Sept. 17 FORSYTH CENTRAL*

Sept. 24 at Hillgrove

Oct. 1 at Lambert*

Oct. 15 SOUTH FORSYTH*

Oct. 22 at West Forsyth*

Oct. 29 DENMARK*

Nov. 5 at North Forsyth*

*Region games

Johnson

Aug. 20 CHEROKEE BLUFF

Sept. 3 at West Hall

Sept. 10 EAST HALL

Sept. 17 Eastside*

Sept. 24 LOGANVILLE*

Oct. 1 at Walnut Grove*

Oct. 8 JACKSON COUNTY*

Oct. 15 at Apalachee*

Oct. 22 at Greenbrier*

Oct. 29 CLARKE CENTRAL*

*Region games

Lakeview 

Aug. 20 at Mount Paran Christian

Aug. 27 at Darlington

Sept. 3 RABUN GAP

Sept. 10 at Walker

Sept. 17 at Towns County

Oct. 1 FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN*

Oct. 8 at King’s Ridge Christian*

Oct. 15 at Mount Pisgah Christian*

Oct. 29 at St. Francis*

Nov. 5 at Providence Christian*

*Region games

Lanier Christian

Aug. 20 COVINGTON

Aug. 27 at Lafayette Christian School

Sept. 10 at Holy Spirt Prep

Sept. 17 JOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN

Sept. 24 PRAISE ACADEMY

Oct. 1 at Victory Baptist

Oct. 8 HORIZON

Oct. 15 at Peoples Baptist

All home games played at Gainesville Middle School

North Hall

Aug. 20 at Paulding County

Aug. 27 STEPHENS COUNTY

Sept. 3 at Hart County

Sept. 17 CHESTATEE

Sept. 24 at West Hall*

Oct. 1 WHITE COUNTY*

Oct. 8 at Lumpkin County*

Oct. 15 GILMER

Oct. 29 CHEROKEE BLUFF*

Nov. 5 at Dawson County*

*Region games

Riverside Military

Aug. 20 NOTRE DAME ACADEMY

Aug. 27 ST. ANNE-PACELLI

Sept. 3 vs. Druid Hills

Sept. 10 GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE

Sept. 17 EAST FORSYTH

Sept. 24 Toombs County

Oct. 1 Union County*

Oct. 8 at Rabun County*

Oct. 22 BANKS COUNTY*

Oct. 29 at Elbert County*

*Region games

West Hall

Aug. 20 at East Jackson

Aug. 27 at East Hall

Sept. 3 JOHNSON

Sept. 10 at Chestatee

Sept. 24 NORTH HALL*

Oct. 1 at Cherokee Bluff*

Oct. 8 WHITE COUNTY*

Oct. 15 at Dawson County*

Oct. 22 at Gilmer*

Nov. 5 LUMPKIN COUNTY*

*Region games

Regional events