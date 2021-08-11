2021 master schedule: Here's a look at the football calendar for all 11 programs in Hall County

Cherokee Bluff
Aug. 20 at Johnson
Aug. 27 CHESTATEE
Sept. 3 EAST FORSYTH
Sept. 17 vs. Lakeside-Atlanta
Sept. 24 at Gilmer*
Oct. 1 WEST HALL*
Oct. 15 LUMPKIN COUNTY*
Oct. 22 DAWSON COUNTY*
Oct. 29 at North Hall*
Nov. 5 at White County*
*Region games
Chestatee
Aug. 27 at Cherokee Bluff
Sept. 3 UNION COUNTY
Sept. 10 WEST HALL
Sept. 17 at North Hall
Oct. 1 NORTH OCONEE*
Oct. 8 EAST HALL*
Oct. 15 at Madison County*
Oct. 22 JEFFERSON*
Oct. 29 at Flowery Branch*
Nov. 4 at Cedar Shoals*
*Region games
East Hall
Aug. 27 WEST HALL
Sept. 3 at Franklin County
Sept. 10 at Johnson
Sept. 17 EAST JACKSON
Sept. 24 at Cedar Shoals*
Oct. 1 JEFFERSON*
Oct. 8 at Chestatee*
Oct. 15 NORTH OCONEEE*
Oct. 29 MADISON COUNTY*
Nov. 5 at Flowery Branch*
*Region games
Flowery Branch
Aug. 20 at St. Pius X
Aug. 27 DAWSON COUNTY
Sept. 3 at Gainesville
Sept. 17 HIRAM
Sept. 24 at Jefferson*
Oct. 8 at North Oconee*
Oct. 15 CEDAR SHOALS*
Oct. 22 at Madison County
Oct. 29 CHESTATEE*
Nov. 5 EAST HALL*
*Region games
Gainesville
Aug. 20 JOHNS CREEK (Corky Kell Classic)
Aug. 27 at Chattahoochee
Sept. 3 FLOWERY BRANCH
Sept. 17 FORSYTH CENTRAL*
Sept. 24 at Hillgrove
Oct. 1 at Lambert*
Oct. 15 SOUTH FORSYTH*
Oct. 22 at West Forsyth*
Oct. 29 DENMARK*
Nov. 5 at North Forsyth*
*Region games
Johnson
Aug. 20 CHEROKEE BLUFF
Sept. 3 at West Hall
Sept. 10 EAST HALL
Sept. 17 Eastside*
Sept. 24 LOGANVILLE*
Oct. 1 at Walnut Grove*
Oct. 8 JACKSON COUNTY*
Oct. 15 at Apalachee*
Oct. 22 at Greenbrier*
Oct. 29 CLARKE CENTRAL*
*Region games
Lakeview
Aug. 20 at Mount Paran Christian
Aug. 27 at Darlington
Sept. 3 RABUN GAP
Sept. 10 at Walker
Sept. 17 at Towns County
Oct. 1 FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN*
Oct. 8 at King’s Ridge Christian*
Oct. 15 at Mount Pisgah Christian*
Oct. 29 at St. Francis*
Nov. 5 at Providence Christian*
*Region games
Lanier Christian
Aug. 20 COVINGTON
Aug. 27 at Lafayette Christian School
Sept. 10 at Holy Spirt Prep
Sept. 17 JOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN
Sept. 24 PRAISE ACADEMY
Oct. 1 at Victory Baptist
Oct. 8 HORIZON
Oct. 15 at Peoples Baptist
All home games played at Gainesville Middle School
North Hall
Aug. 20 at Paulding County
Aug. 27 STEPHENS COUNTY
Sept. 3 at Hart County
Sept. 17 CHESTATEE
Sept. 24 at West Hall*
Oct. 1 WHITE COUNTY*
Oct. 8 at Lumpkin County*
Oct. 15 GILMER
Oct. 29 CHEROKEE BLUFF*
Nov. 5 at Dawson County*
*Region games
Riverside Military
Aug. 20 NOTRE DAME ACADEMY
Aug. 27 ST. ANNE-PACELLI
Sept. 3 vs. Druid Hills
Sept. 10 GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE
Sept. 17 EAST FORSYTH
Sept. 24 Toombs County
Oct. 1 Union County*
Oct. 8 at Rabun County*
Oct. 22 BANKS COUNTY*
Oct. 29 at Elbert County*
*Region games
West Hall
Aug. 20 at East Jackson
Aug. 27 at East Hall
Sept. 3 JOHNSON
Sept. 10 at Chestatee
Sept. 24 NORTH HALL*
Oct. 1 at Cherokee Bluff*
Oct. 8 WHITE COUNTY*
Oct. 15 at Dawson County*
Oct. 22 at Gilmer*
Nov. 5 LUMPKIN COUNTY*
*Region games