High school football: Top newcomers for 2022 are already established playmakers

1. DARIUS CANNON, WR, GAINESVILLE: The 170-pound wide receiver came down with several clutch catches in a 34-23 win against Marist on Friday.



A senior who played his first three years at White County, Cannon went up high early in the first quarter and came down with a 33-yard catch from his junior quarterback Baxter Wright for the seventh-ranked Red Elephants (1-0).

Later in the first quarter, en route to building a 20-0 lead, Cannon had an athletic sideline grab for 27 yards.

Cannon gives the Red Elephants offense a deep threat in the passing game to complement a seasoned running attack, led by seniors Naim Cheeks and Marquis Ross.

In addition to his pass-catching abilities, Cannon is always going to be a threat on kick and punt returns.

Last season, Cannon accounted for 930 receiving yards at White County.

Gainesville’s leading wide receiver has official scholarship offers from Kentucky and UNLV, a list that will likely grow considerably after the 2022 season.

2. TRE REECE, WR, GAINESVILLE: A converted running back who played at Jefferson High in 2021, the senior Reece is another dynamic piece in the receiving game for the Red Elephants.

Against Marist, Reece caught the ball at the 16 on a first-half broken play, made a couple defenders miss and stretched out for the touchdown.

The play started with a fumble on the exchange with the running back, but Wright improvised and found Reece open for the catch near the sideline.

Prior to moving to Gainesville, Reece rushed for around 630 yards last season with the Dragons.

3. ANTONIO CANTRELL, RB, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY: The big sophomore running back was clutch down the stretch in Week 1, punching it into the end zone twice for the Lions (1-0) to complete the come-from-behind win.

He scored on runs of 14 and 8 yards in the fourth quarter.

With a sturdy frame, he’s big enough to carry the load in the running game, even though Lakeview Academy coach Lee Shaw typically relies heavily on the passing attack.

Cantrell finished his first game with the Lions by toting the ball 15 times for 95 yards.

Cantrell, who went to Habersham Central last year, is the younger brother of Gainesville’s Cheeks.

4. BRODY JORDAN, QB, FLOWERY BRANCH: The Falcons’ senior quarterback is taking on a totally new role in 2022 and appears ready to thrive.

A converted wide receiver, he completed 12 of 16 throws in a thrilling 39-38 win against Decatur to open the season.

In addition to his pocket presence and throwing ability, Jordan had a crucial 31-yard run to extend the drive with the game on the line against Decatur, his coach Jason Tester said.

Jordan was also strong in a dominant first half preseason performance against North Hall on Aug. 5.

The rest of the way, Jordan will likely have to do it without his top playmaker on the outside, Seth Larson, who is sidelined with an injury.

5. TATE RUTH, RB, NORTH HALL: One constant every season is that the Trojans (0-1) will have a dominant running back.

After the first week, Ruth might have the edge in earning the responsibility for North Hall.

Despite the 35-14 loss to White County, Ruth rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a score.

He also had a pair of catches.

His scoring run in the season open tied it at 7-7 before the game went into a lengthy weather delay in Cleveland.

For first-year Trojans coach Sean Pender, their offense is going to much balanced in the run-to-pass ratio, but the ability to run will remain crucial to be successful in a talent-rich Region 8-4A.

OTHERS TO WATCH

CADEN CROCKER, EAST HALL: Had two picks, one that went for a touchdown in a 19-14 win against West Hall.

SKY NIBLETT, GAINESVILLE: Junior tight end had an athletic touchdown grab and held on after absorbing a hard hit before halftime against Marist, giving the Red Elephants a 27-7 lead.

Niblett also provides an extra layer of protection in blocking for his quarterback.

Before his father took the head-coaching job at Gainesville, Niblett played the same position at Hoover High (Alabama).

TRAVIEN WATSON, GAINESVILLE: Another explosive wide receiver who has yet to scratch the surface of his high potential, Watson has come back to where he was born and raised in Gainesville from Oakland, California.

Against Marist, Watson made a difference in the outcome with a long catch from Wright late in the first half.

He finished the night with four catches for 67 yards.