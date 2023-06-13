High school football: Resiliency beginning to pay off for East Hall's Jake Jones

After fully recovering from his injury and eventually returning to play and completing the 2022 season, things are definitely starting to look up for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive/defensive lineman even more this summer.



He received an invitation to participate in a session of Auburn University’s High School Elite Camp last weekend in Alabama.

And Jones took a lot out of it that he believes will help him not only for the Vikings in his senior season this fall, but perhaps even beyond.

“I talked Coach (Jake) Thornton, Auburn’s offensive line coach, and I worked with him,” Jones said. “He said I did really good. Mainly, we did just one-on-one (drills), offensive line (versus) defensive line. We did a bunch of (other) drills.

“I learned a lot of stuff from this camp. Last year, I played left tackle, but Caleb Pruitt has left (after graduating). So, I’m going to play center (this season). I’m the boss of the O-line now. I’ve got to take control of it, get my snapping right and get more consistent.”

The Auburn camp is only part of what figures to be a busy summer for Jones.

He will also participate in a camp conducted by Shorter University at Locust Grove High School on June 24.

Jones will also be working hard not only to better himself for East Hall, but also to gain exposure to college programs.

While he doesn’t have any formal offers yet, Shorter, fellow NAIA member Lindsey Willson College in Kentucky and NCAA FCS powerhouse Kennesaw State are among the growing number of schools that have begun to show interest in him.

East Hall head coach Matt Turner couldn’t be happier, not only to see Jones benefit for the resiliency and positive attitude he has displayed over past year, but also with the example he has set for the rest of his Vikings teammates.

“No doubt about it, he endured a lot last year,” Turner said. “We all did, but (Jones) in particular during that one week. … But to bounce back the way he has and to respond and just move forward with everything, shows a lot about him, shows a lot about his character.

“It’s really made him understand that no matter what happens to you, not only in football, but in life, you just keep pushing forward … and eventually good things will come out of it. So, I’m extremely proud of the way he handled all that and how he just kept pushing forward. … He’s starting to reap the benefits of that. … And him being a third-year starter for us, he’s the unquestioned leader of the O-line, no doubt about it. (That’s) probably the thing I’m most proud of is that he’s taken on a real leadership role within our team.”