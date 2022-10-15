High school football: Gainesville uses big second-quarter plays to break it open against Habersham Central

Having played just its second game since Sept. 16, it’s understandable that fifth-ranked Gainesville had a little rust to shake off in its Region 8-6A clash with Habersham Central.
The Red Elephants (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-6A) offense had its issues early on, but the defense was able to keep things under control until their offensive counterparts stabilized.
And both units finally put together a strong outing in a 34-0 victory Friday night at City Park Stadium.
Baxter Wright threw four touchdown passes — two to Darius Cannon and one each to Sky Niblett and Tre Reece — while senior Naim Cheeks ran for 139 yards and a score on 16 carries.
But it was the defense that helped set the tone by completing its first shutout of the season, sacking Habersham Central (2-5, 0-3) quarterback Carson Parker five times and creating a pair of turnovers to help the Red Elephants maintain their share of the region lead.
“First of all, to be back at home for the first time in five weeks was awesome,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said. “We’re ready to get in a rhythm of playing every week. Playing two games in four weeks has been kind of tough, but that’s no excuse.
“Habersham was doing some things defensively, and we couldn’t get a run game going early. The defense did a good job of getting some stops for us and getting turnovers to set us up in short field position and kind of get a rhythm going and get going a little bit.”
As has been a pattern at times this season, Gainesville’s offense hurt itself with turnovers and a few untimely penalties in the early going.
A Braden Henslee interception in Habersham Central territory and 24-yard return on the game’s opening possession flipped the field and put the Raiders on the Red Elephants’ side, while two penalties thrwarted Gainesville’s second drive.
However, the defense kept the game scoreless by forcing Habersham Central to punt both times.
“We got a couple of good stops,” senior cornerback Dre Raven said. “(The offense began) moving the ball better in the second (quarter), but the first quarter was really a defensive game. We really like that. We like the pressure like that.”
The Gainesville offense then got going in the second quarter by cashing in on mistakes that Habersham Central could not.
Ellis Pitts corralled a muffed punt and sent the Red Elephants up on the Habersham Central 7, and two plays later, Baxter Wright connected with Sky Niblett for a 7-yard scoring strike that put Gainesville on the board with a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first half.
On Habersham Central’s next possession, Raven picked off Parker and returned it 16 yards to just past midfield.
After a false start penalty, Wright dropped back and zipped a pass to Darius Cannon on a slant pattern, and the senior receiver sped past the Habersham Central secondary for a 48-yard TD to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 14-0 with 8:58 left in the half.
Then after taking possession near midfield late in the half, Gainesville took advantage after encroachment penalties on third down gave the Red Elephants a first down at the 41.
Three plays later, Wright connected on his third touchdown pass of the half, this time hitting Tre Reece on a 39-yard scoring strike with 51.9 left in the half, sending Gainesville into intermission with a 21-0 lead.
As it turned out, that would be all the points Gainesville would need, as the defense would keep a zero in Habersham Central’s column on the scoreboard despite the Raiders running 41 offensive plays in the second half compared to just 14 for the Red Elephants.
Gainesville caught a break when an apparent 38-yard touchdown toss from Zeke Whittington to Canon Wilbanks on a end around option pass was nullified by a personal foul penalty.
However, the Red Elephants also turned away Habersham Central twice inside of the Gainesville 30-yard line in the fourth quarter to keep the shutout intact.
“Our guys take pride in that, now,” Niblett said of his defense. “We had a member of the 1961 (state semifinal) team come and speak to them on Tuesday. Those guys gave up (just) four touchdowns the whole year, including the playoffs. He just talked to (the current defense) about they didn’t want anybody to get a first down across the 50.
“Our young kids took that to heart, just with the fact they wanted to keep the scoreboard clean. I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of our staff. Defensively, we played really well, and we were able to make some plays on offense.”
Indeed, the Gainesville offense began to make some plays in the second half, with Wright, who finished the night 13-of-23 passing for 188 yards, finding Cannon in the end zone for the second time of the night, this time from 5 yards out, to extend the lead to 27-0 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Cheeks then put the icing on the cake by breaking away for a 65-yard touchdown sprint with 9:06 to play, to send the Red Elephants into home stretch of the regular season, beginning with next week’s game against Shiloh in Snellville.
Friday’s scores
Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25
North Hall 28, Chestatee 21
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0
Gainesville 34, Habersham Central 0
Towns County 39, Johnson 21
White County 56, West Hall 14
Bethlehem Christian 41, Riverside Prep 7
BYE: East Hall, Lanier Christian, Lakeview Academy