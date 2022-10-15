High school football: Gainesville uses big second-quarter plays to break it open against Habersham Central

As has been a pattern at times this season, Gainesville’s offense hurt itself with turnovers and a few untimely penalties in the early going.

A Braden Henslee interception in Habersham Central territory and 24-yard return on the game’s opening possession flipped the field and put the Raiders on the Red Elephants’ side, while two penalties thrwarted Gainesville’s second drive.

However, the defense kept the game scoreless by forcing Habersham Central to punt both times.

“We got a couple of good stops,” senior cornerback Dre Raven said. “(The offense began) moving the ball better in the second (quarter), but the first quarter was really a defensive game. We really like that. We like the pressure like that.”

The Gainesville offense then got going in the second quarter by cashing in on mistakes that Habersham Central could not.

Ellis Pitts corralled a muffed punt and sent the Red Elephants up on the Habersham Central 7, and two plays later, Baxter Wright connected with Sky Niblett for a 7-yard scoring strike that put Gainesville on the board with a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first half.

On Habersham Central’s next possession, Raven picked off Parker and returned it 16 yards to just past midfield.

After a false start penalty, Wright dropped back and zipped a pass to Darius Cannon on a slant pattern, and the senior receiver sped past the Habersham Central secondary for a 48-yard TD to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 14-0 with 8:58 left in the half.

Then after taking possession near midfield late in the half, Gainesville took advantage after encroachment penalties on third down gave the Red Elephants a first down at the 41.

Three plays later, Wright connected on his third touchdown pass of the half, this time hitting Tre Reece on a 39-yard scoring strike with 51.9 left in the half, sending Gainesville into intermission with a 21-0 lead.

As it turned out, that would be all the points Gainesville would need, as the defense would keep a zero in Habersham Central’s column on the scoreboard despite the Raiders running 41 offensive plays in the second half compared to just 14 for the Red Elephants.

Gainesville caught a break when an apparent 38-yard touchdown toss from Zeke Whittington to Canon Wilbanks on a end around option pass was nullified by a personal foul penalty.

However, the Red Elephants also turned away Habersham Central twice inside of the Gainesville 30-yard line in the fourth quarter to keep the shutout intact.

“Our guys take pride in that, now,” Niblett said of his defense. “We had a member of the 1961 (state semifinal) team come and speak to them on Tuesday. Those guys gave up (just) four touchdowns the whole year, including the playoffs. He just talked to (the current defense) about they didn’t want anybody to get a first down across the 50.

“Our young kids took that to heart, just with the fact they wanted to keep the scoreboard clean. I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of our staff. Defensively, we played really well, and we were able to make some plays on offense.”

Indeed, the Gainesville offense began to make some plays in the second half, with Wright, who finished the night 13-of-23 passing for 188 yards, finding Cannon in the end zone for the second time of the night, this time from 5 yards out, to extend the lead to 27-0 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

Cheeks then put the icing on the cake by breaking away for a 65-yard touchdown sprint with 9:06 to play, to send the Red Elephants into home stretch of the regular season, beginning with next week’s game against Shiloh in Snellville.

Friday’s scores

Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25

North Hall 28, Chestatee 21

Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0

Gainesville 34, Habersham Central 0

Towns County 39, Johnson 21

White County 56, West Hall 14

Bethlehem Christian 41, Riverside Prep 7

BYE: East Hall, Lanier Christian, Lakeview Academy