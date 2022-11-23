High school football: Gainesville gearing up to face stellar young QB from Houston County in 6A quarterfinals

Gainesville’s faced athletic and highly-touted quarterbacks in the postseason many times before.



Seventeen years ago, the Red Elephants found a way to come out on top 27-20 in the second round at City Park Stadium against Westlake, which was led by junior quarterback Cam Newton, who was then a commit to Florida, before going on to win a national title at Auburn in 2010.

Still to this day, it’s a game Gainesville faithful talk about fondly.

On Friday, the No. 4 Red Elephants (12-0) will be in that position once against a hot prospect signal-caller against Houston County (10-2) in the Class 6A state quarterfinals at City Park Stadium.

Houston County sophomore Antwann Hill Jr, has thrown for 3,246 yards and 36 touchdowns to only three interceptions in 2022, and already has scholarship offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, among many others.

“He’s a big joker,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said. “He’s got an arm and can make all the throws, and he can run it, too.”