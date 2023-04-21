High school football: Dedication to excellence paves the way for Cherokee Bluff's Jacob Benjamin

With that resume, it’s no surprise that the highly-accomplished Benjamin was picked as the Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year on April 13.



It’s an award modeled after the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in the NFL, given annually to the player who best typifies the best of humanity off the field, as well as possessing elite on-the-field talent.

Coaches across the state are able to nominate one player each year they feel is worthy for the high school award from the NFL franchise.

Earlier in the year, Jones filled out his application, knowing exactly which one of his players most deserved it.

Apparently the committee that decided agreed, naming Benjamin one of five finalists.

On April 13, Benjamin showed up, dressed spiffy in his best suit and accompanied by his parents, Shanna and Brandon Benjamin, along with his grandfather.

His younger sister, Emily, was unable to attend, due to obligations with the school’s girls soccer program.

However, she promptly sent him a heartfelt message when she found out he won.

The event was held at the Ballroom at the Georgia Aquarium, Benjamin said.

And the Atlanta Falcons spared no expense to make it a first-class event for the attendees and winners in different categories.

“It was very classy,” Benjamin said. “It made me feel real important.”

Knowing it was possible he could win and would be asked to give a short speech, Benjamin came in with an idea what he wanted to say, but never put pen to paper with all his talking points.

Jokingly, Benjamin went in thinking there was only a 20-percent chance he would win.

However, it all became real when he heard his name called and everyone started clapping and snapping pictures.

“It’s been a great honor,” said Benjamin, still humbled by the moment. “Everyone has been excited for me and shown their support.”

“To see him win was a complete shock,” Jacob’s father said. “We were all really honored that he won. It was cool to see his face, when his name was called: it was surprise and shock. We thought he handled it well.”

However, when he heard his name called, the future Army football player made sure to stick to what mattered most: sharing his faith with others in a matter of attraction, along with giving credit to all the people who poured into his development, including football, academics and life.

Benjamin has devoted his life to being an empathetic person who tries to follow the example of Jesus.

“It was a Holy Spirit moment,” Benjamin said. “I wasn’t planned thoroughly for what I was going to say (when I won). I thanked my parents for taking me to practice and paying for all my stuff. I gave thanks to all the men who impacted me along the way, mentored me, made a huge impact on who I am today.”

Even though baseball was Benjamin’s first love in sports, he leaned into playing football, starting in middle school.

Eventually, he filled out physically and had to leave playing shortstop on the diamond by the wayside.

With his growth spurt, it was clear that he would be useful along the line of scrimmage, especially with a new program at Cherokee Bluff.

And quickly, Benjamin became a fixture with its football program as it blossomed into a contender, making the playoffs for the first time in Year 3 (2020).

Jones feels there’s no question that Benjamin’s leadership was necessary in winning back-to-back Region 7-3A championships in 2020 and 2021.

During that time, Cherokee Bluff won its first-ever playoff game and made the state quarterfinals when the All-Region lineman was a junior in 2021.

Jones also points to the fact that Benjamin played the final ‘three or four’ games his junior year with a cast on his arm as a sign of his love of the game.

“His toughness was obvious,” Jones said. “That’s when I saw him really become a leader.”

Even with a young program in 2022, Benjamin took more of a step forward and modeled what leadership looks like in football.

However, football isn’t Benjamin’s only activity.

He’s an accomplished french horn player, a challenge he took up in middle school when he found out it was the toughest instrument to play, according to his band instructor.

And he’s also been highly active in the community with NG3 (a student-based, character-development organization), his Buford church fellowship in the Episcopal faith, along with being part of the National Honor Society.

Benjamin takes a humble attitude toward all the accolades.

He certainly never expected to be a future Division-I football player when he was a ‘nerdy and annoying’ little kid, he said.

However, the running theme in Benjamin’s young life is that anything he put his mind to doing, he’s succeeded.

Benjamin learned to juggle with relative ease in the eighth grade, his father said.

Then he managed to solve the Rubik’s cube in a matter of only a few hours.

And when he took up the harmonica, it came naturally for Benjamin.

Currently, he’s learning to play the ukulele.

In fact, Benjamin’s only B in school came in Spanish, his father said.

“We’re all extremely proud of the faithful young man he is,” Brandon said.

The Benjamins never even considered college football an option for their son until the summer before his junior season.

Jacob’s father went to the Cherokee Bluff coaching staff and asked for honest feedback on whether that was realistic.

Apparently, Jones and his staff felt it was definitely in the cards.

It wasn’t long after that conversation that Benjamin got his first offer from Army.

He liked the idea of playing high-level college football, while always receiving a world-class education and preparation for life in the real world.

He took a campus visit and knew that it was meant to be.

“I knew right away that Army is where God wanted me to be,” Benjamin said. “I saw all the opportunities available and it just clicked.”

Once he made his mind up that Army was the right fit, he went ahead and committed and hasn’t looked back.

He said getting that decision out of the way before his senior season of football made the 2022 year much more enjoyable without the pressure of recruiting.

“You can’t replace a player like Jacob Benjamin, but he’s help lay a foundation for others in our program to raise their level of play and expectations in everything they do,” Jones said. “He’s been outstanding.”



