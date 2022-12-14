High school football: Cherokee Bluff senior lineman earns honor for Region 8-4A

With the release of Region 8-4A postseason football honors, Cherokee Bluff’s Jacob Benjamin was selected Lineman of the Year.
Benjamin was a three-year starter for the Bears, winning a pair of region championships with their program.
Benjamin is signed to play at Army.
Also taking home First-Team honors from Cherokee Bluff were wide receiver Max Eubanks, offensive lineman Parker Waldrop, offensive lineman Caleb Williford, linebacker Connor Griffin and kicker Xavier Diaz.
For North Hall, wide receiver Ajay Jones, offensive lineman Wyatt Gowan, defensive lineman Landon Potter, defensive back Britton Glover and returner Ryals Puryear were all First-Team selections.
East Hall defensive lineman Caleb Pruitt, and Chestatee linebacker Ethan Clark and safety Elijah Pruitt were also on First-Team All-Region.