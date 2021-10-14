Five Things to Watch: Gainesville hosts South Forsyth in pivotal Region 6-7A matchup

Gainesville coach Heath Webb is itching to get back on the field at City Park Stadium.



His players feel the same way.

For the Red Elephants (4-2, 1-1 Region 6-7A), it’s been four weeks since playing in front of their electric home environment.

All the anticipation has built up to Friday’s region matchup against South Forsyth (5-1, 2-0) in Gainesville.

“Man, it feels like a year since we’ve been playing at City Park Stadium,” Webb said. “The atmosphere we have at home is kind of a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that we have an amazing LED lightshow, biggest scoreboard east of the Mississippi (River), fans are all up close to the field, which is all such an awesome experience. And don’t forget the Elephant Walk, before the game with fans lining the hill as we come into the stadium, with the band playing.”

“The curse is that when we go on the road to the bigger stadiums, track around the field and fans further back, we don’t have that same atmosphere.”

And, as far as importance of home games go in the regular season, it doesn’t get much more important that this one against the War Eagles.

Gainesville is right in the middle of the seven-team field in its league, after it’s most recent outing was a 38-27 loss at Lambert on Oct. 1.

Here’s five things to watch for Week 9 of the regular season: