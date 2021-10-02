Cherokee Bluff dominates first half, takes down West Hall

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

The first six games of the regular season for Cherokee Bluff have been an almost-identical replication of their region-championship run in 2020.



The same opponents for the Bears (6-0, 2-0 Region 7-3A) have produced equally-lopsided results.

On Friday, Jayquan Smith put on a show for the largest crowd in school history, rushing for 165 yards and two scores as Cherokee Bluff pulled away from West Hall for a 37-7 Homecoming game win.

“I appreciate the love the Cherokee Bluff family has shown us,” Smith said, “They show us an incredible amount of love that no will ever be able to replace.”

Against West Hall, Senior Brayden Nance continued his dominance performance from both sides of the line of scrimmage. Nance forced two turnovers on defense, as well as pounded the ball in for two offensive scores.

The Bears have steamrolled their way through the season thus far, outscoring their opponents 306-41.

“Our guys work very hard, I don’t know if there is any secret.” Bears coach Tommy Jones said, “Our guys spend a lot of time working on fundamentals, but that’s what football is all about.”

Now, it appears that North Hall is the last hurdle left for Cherokee Bluff as both are the clear frontrunners in the seven-team region.

Even with the loss, West Hall (2-3, 0-2) is in the playoff race with the two hardest games on the region schedule out of the way and four league games left to play.

Up next, West Hall hosts White County on Oct. 8. After a bye, Cherokee Bluff hosts Lumpkin County on Oct. 15.