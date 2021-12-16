Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Keep an eye on seagulls to see where stripers are biting

Bass fishing has rated from good to excellent. The bass are being caught on a variety of techniques and depth ranges.



We caught bass this past week from water less than five feet deep on out to as deep as 60 feet deep.

Anglers should fish their strengths and then make changes as the bite dictates.

Start your days shallow in the guts of major ditches.

The best ditches can be found anywhere from the main lake all the way back into the backs of the creeks and rivers.

The most productive ditches usually have moving water where these depressions enter the lake.

When water enters the lake, it often contains plankton and other microscopic food that forage fish feed upon.

These microorganisms provide food for bait fish.

The bait fish forage for bass and other predator fish.

The bass will usually be very active at daybreak and they are usually willing to chase moving lures.

Our best producers have been SPRO jerk and crank baits, Georgia Blade Underspins or Lanier Baits Damiki Rigs rigged with small swimbaits, like a Lanier Baits Little Dipper or Big Bite Baits Suicide Shads.

Experiment with different retrieve speeds and try to impart sharp jerks and pauses to entice bass into biting.

On clear days, this morning activity will usually come and go within the first hour.

On overcast days, this activity period may often continue well on into the morning.

Continue to cast moving lures until the fish tell you to change.

As the sun gets up higher in the sky, we have had to make adjustments.

The bass often move out to the first significant drop off in 20-40 feet and either suspend or lay close to the bottom.

They will wait on any feeding opportunities that present themselves.

Pay close attention to where you mark baitfish and bass and fish at these depths for your best success.

In addition to a castable lure, like a SPRO McStick 110, always keep a drop bait like a Georgia Blade Shepoon or a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm on a dropshot rig.

Immediately, cast to any fish you see schooling on the surface or to drop to any fish showing on your graph.

Anglers who are prepared can often catch several extra fish a day that unprepared anglers miss.

Lake Lanier’s spotted and largemouth population will go through several different activity periods throughout the day.

These activity periods can occur due to water generation times, solar and lunar phases and weather fronts.

Anglers who are informed of these times can use that knowledge to change up techniques and catch more fish.

Night fishing with either a SPRO DD Crankbait or a Georgia Blade Premium Night Spinnerbait will work well to coax bites from the bigger-than-average nocturnal feeders.

Target main lake rocky banks in the mouths of the creeks.

Striper fishing has rated very good.

Lake Lanier’s Striped bass population appears to be healthy.

We are starting to see a lot more fish over 20 pounds than we had in recent years past.

This is a good sign and hopefully great news for years to come.

The stripers are feeding on a variety of forage and their main food source seems to be a combination of herring, gizzard and threadfin shad.

If at all possible, anglers should note what the stripers are eating in the areas that we fish.

The stripers that are keyed in on herring will tend to move around more than the stripers that are keyed in on shad.

As with the bass, the stripers are also being caught on a variety of artificial lures and live bait.

Trolling umbrella rigs has been a very productive method for not only finding, but also catching stripers.

Trolling allows anglers the opportunity to cover water and to find out what the fish are doing and where they are congregated.

Troll your rigs at 1 1/2 to 3 mph and let the fish tell your which speed is the most productive for that particular day.

If you previously located stripers a few days earlier, then make it a point to check that area again.

The stripers that are keying in on the smaller threadfin shad may still be around because threadfins don’t move around nearly as much as herring do.

Whether you troll to locate fish, or you just have some good areas that have held fish in the past, make sure that you have plenty of live bait.

Even if the stripers are keyed in on smaller threadfin shad, it seems they have still preferred store-bought or cast netted blueback herring.

Fish your live bait offerings on a combination of flat lines, weighted down lines or lines run on planner boards.

Pay attention to which setups get the most bites and change over to the most productive depths.

Pay attention to where you are marking fish and position your baits just slightly above the fish you are marking.

Stripers commonly move up to attack, but rarely do they chase baits deeper.

You can pull as little as one single rig on a single pole, but anglers that have mastered the trolling deal often troll as many as 4-6 rigs at a time.

To do this, anglers will also need to employ planner boards.

Planner boards allow anglers the opportunity to fish a wider swath and cover more water.

We have also been doing some run-and-gun striper fishing with artificial lures.

Because the birds have arrived, anglers are provided with one of nature’s best fish finders: seagulls.

Make sure you have two rods that are rigged up to make long casts.

Rig one rod with a spoon and anther one with a SPRO Bucktail.

We have simply been watching out for feeding gulls and loons. When we encounter them, we troll up to where the birds are diving and make long casts into the fray.

After dark, the stripers are still relating to dock lights in the creeks.

You can either cast SPRO McSticks or Bomber Long A’s to these lights.

Some anglers take live herring on an unweighted line and pitch them up to the lights.

Crappie fishing is very good.

The fish are biting at a variety of depths, depending on what part of the lake you are targeting.

Uplake in the rivers anglers have been scoring some good limits of crappie by fishing docks with brush in the stained water.

The crappie in this stained water will tend to be much shallower than the ones down lake in clearer water.

Fish small crappie jigs and minnows on weighted lines.

Target docks in the stained water with brush planted from 10-20 feet deep.

The crappie will be much deeper around docks that have clearer water in 25-50 feet deep.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.