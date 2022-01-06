Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass not biting as well with colder winter weather settling in

Lake Lanier’s water level has risen from last week and is around 1,071.40, which is .40 feet above full pool of 1.071.



Lake surface temperatures have fallen into the mid-50’s.

The main lake and creeks mouths have ranged from clear to partly stained.

The backs of the creeks and upper rivers range from slightly to very stained.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has rated from fair to good.

The influx of water from last week’s rains and the colder temperatures have had an effect on Lake Lanier’s bass.

The shallow fishing that we had been enjoying with the warmer-than-normal weather seems to have come to a close.

We are still basically working a ditch pattern for the most part.

Start your days off shallow in the ditches where they meet the banks.

Throw moving lures like a SPRO McStick 110, Crank Baits or a Lanier Baits Little Dipper rigged on Georgia Blade underspin.

On overcast days, this bite can continue on into the day.

On sunny days, it’s usually only on for about 30 minutes.

After a brief shallow bite, the fishing been moving off into deeper water from 25-55 feet deep.

Bottom bumping lures like a jig, Shaky Head, drop shot or spoon have all been scoring bites from these deeper bass.

Since a lot of these fish are sitting with their bellies on the bottom, they may be hard to detect on your electronics.

Look for the tell-tale signs that can give away a large school of bass glued to the bottom.

The presence of bait fish and suspended bass are often indications that there could be a larger school of fish on the bottom.

We’ve also been stair stepping jigs down steep bluff wall banks and catching bass at the same depth as mentioned above.

It’s important that you keep your lure in contact with the bottom, which often involves feeding line back out so that your lower can descend.

Always remember when fishing this way to only move the lure with your rod tip and not your reel.

Some fish are also being caught on jerkbaits or Alabama Rigs worked down the sides boat docks.

Target the deeper docks that haves shining on them.

Striper fishing is good.

Stripers are less affected by cold water.

Stripers spend the majority of their lifetime in cold salt water.

The Department of Natural Resources discovered that these otherwise saltwater fish thrive in freshwater, too.

There will often be a shad die off anytime the weather makes a drastic change.

The shad that remain living will often move deeper.

Either one of these instances usually requires that you will need to fish deeper.

If flat lines were working, you may now need to switch over to downlines.

Trolling a captain Mac’s umbrella rig is a great way to cover water while searching for fish.

In colder weather, you will usually want to slow down your boat speed a bit.

Two mph is usually a good start.

Keep an eye peeled for any bird activity or arcs/wavy lines that indicate fish on your electronics.

Live blueback herring or large shiners are good choices when fishing with live bait.

Herring are a lot easier to take care of in the winter because you don’t have to worry about heat.

Make sure to purchase your bait from a quality local tackle store, or better yet, you can net your own.

Night fishing may slow down a bit, but don’t expect it to end immediately.

Anglers are still catching fish in the crates around lighted boat docks.

Cast a SPRO McStick, Bomber Long A or even try pitching live blueback herring to the lights for some explosive strikes.

Crappie fishing has been a grind. These fish have moved out a little deeper.

We have witnessed several schools of fish up above Gainesville Marina, relating to brush in 15-feet of water.

The fish down lake still seem to be much deeper at about 25-50 feet.

Shoot small jigs around the docks with brush or down line live crappie minnows, right in the middle of the brush to get some of these tasty critters for dinner.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.