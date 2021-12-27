PROFILE: East Hall boys basketball coach Tommy Yancey looks forward to his first Lanierland in front of traditional crowds

On Tuesday, the sixth-seeded Vikings (10-2) play third-seeded North Hall (9-2) with an approximate 1:30 p.m. tip-off at Lakeview Academy.



This seeding comes from the teams finish last season, which was Yancey’s first as an East Hall coach.

Following his travels throughout the state as a basketball coach, last season was the first time on the sidelines for the historic hometown tournament.

Hearing about it, but not yet experienced the big crowds the tournament presented in the past was ‘weird’ Yancey said. In 2020, fan attendance was strictly limited, due to coronavirus precautions.

The Vikings’ second-year coach is looking forward to the added energy from the fans and the potential of packed-out bleachers.

“Last year, it was just weird, without people being there,” he said. “That is the best way I can describe it. To me, basketball is an emotional game and there is a balance of emotions.

When you remove the fans, you take a little bit of that away.

“I’m just glad we’re going to have fans.”

Yancey, 40, knows the energy basketball fans can bring to Lanierland.

In 1996, Yancey, then a student at Loganville High, visited for the Lanierland finals between East Hall and West Hall.

It was one of the classics in Lanierland history. where Vikings legend Chezley Watson hit the game-winning basket and finished with 50 points.

His performance was just enough to outlast West Hall’s Michael Causey, who finished with 48 points.

“We (Loganville High) were in the same region, at the time,” Yancey said. “We just happened to come to the game. I have recruited (Lanierland) before as a college coach. I understand the importance of it and the level of competition.”

Yancey’s basketball journey has taken him from being a college coach through South Georgia to now as the high school coach at Valhalla.

The difference in being the Vikings’ coach is many of the players have a passion for basketball because it is the fabric of the community.

“We want to represent the name on the front of our chest and in the back of our jersey,” Yancey said. “We have a lot of people that went to East Hall, go to East Hall, or their nieces and nephew go to East Hall. It is something that is unique.

“It is very important to have that history and tradition. I don’t talk about it that much to the guys. They know what it means. They know what it stands for.”

In the state’s longest consecutively-run tournament, East Hall has combined to win 41 boys and girls Lanierland championships. This is a slight edge over Gainesville High (35).

The Vikings’ boys have won 24 titles, but haven’t finished first since 2010.

Capturing the gold trophy is something on the Vikings’ list of seasonal achievements, but it is not overemphasized.

“Right now, we try to make it more about we’re playing North Hall on Tuesday,” Yancey said. “Then, we will figure out who we’re going to play after that. On our side, as coaches, we try to downplay it because our guys understand what it means. They see the sign showing how many Lanierland (championships) we have won as guys and girls at East Hall.

“They understand that we hold the lead.”

Yancey, the father of three children: Elliott (15), Brecken (11) and Dominic (9), knows focusing on the task in front is not always easy for a high school teenagers.

The Vikings have tried to keep things in perspective this season.

East Hall has changed its mindset from a year ago.

Following a strong spring and summer, the Vikings now believe they deserve to win.

So far, things have been executed effectively.

Players have bought in on Yancey’s goals for the program and culture, which is parallel to the East Hall programs of the past, during the glory days of the past under Seth Vining and Joe Dix.

“You’re always thinking,” he said. “We’re trying to win the region. We want to get the highest bid from this region as we can. Then from there, you try to make it to the Elite Eight. We’re trying to win the next game in front of us.”

Tuesday’s games

at Lakeview Academy

No. 5 Cherokee Bluff girls vs. No. 4 North Hall, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Lakeview Academy boys vs. No. 4 Chestatee, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Chestatee girls vs. No. 6 Flowery Branch, noon

No. 3 North Hall boys vs. No. 6 East Hall, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Lakeview Academy girls vs. No. 2 East Hall, 3 p.m.

No. 7 West Hall boys vs. No. 2 Cherokee Bluff, 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville girls vs. No. 9 Johnson, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville boys vs. No. 9 Flowery Branch, 7:30 p.m.