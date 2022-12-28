Lanierland: Physically-dominant Gainesville girls win big over East Hall in first round

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Gainesville’s Keidra Young scored a team-high 22 points as it topped East Hall 65-39 in the first round of the Lanierland on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.
With the win, the Lady Red Elephants (9-0) face the winner of Chestatee/Lakeview in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. Thursday at Flowery Branch.
Trailing 8-6 early in the first quarter, Gainesville scored a couple baskets to give them an 11-8 lead going into the second quarter and took control the remainder of the game.
Caloni Young finished with 12 points for Gainesville, while Julia Payne also chipped in with eight.
East Hall’s (2-10) leading scorer Callie Dale had a big second half, scoring nine of her 11 points.
Kaylana Curry scored 10 points for the Lady Vikings, who will face the Chestatee/Lakeview loser in the consolation bracket Thursday at Flowery Branch.