Cherokee Bluff salvages basketball split in region play against East Forsyth

Cherokee Bluff’s girls basketball program has had its fair share of close region losses this season.
Wednesday’s game against East Forsyth was another that fell in that column for the Lady Bears (8-12, 3-6 Region 7-3A).
Allison Hiddema knocked down a pair of clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointers for the Lady Broncos as they won 56-51 in Flowery Branch.
“We played hard,” Lady Bears coach Lindsay Justice said. “They knocked down shots when they needed them. Every game has been close (in the region) this year.”
Cherokee Bluff cut its deficit to three points with 3:30 left to play. That’s when Hiddema knocked down a pair of shots beyond the 3-point line.
Hiddema had a team-high 17 points for the Lady Broncos, while Hailey Hiddens added 12.
“To be able to come on the road and win is big,” East Forsyth coach Mike Hedrick said. “We had players make some clutch plays.”
The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back a day, due to Sunday’s winter storm.
Leading the charge back into the game for the Lady Bears was Timber Gaither. The senior guard knocked down a few open jumpers and drives to the basket to cut down the double-digit lead through the midway mark of the final quarter.
Gaither finished with a game-high 19 points, while her freshman sister Taliah Gaither added 12 points.
On Friday, Cherokee Bluff visits West Hall in Oakwood.
CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 71, EAST FORSYTH 58: Defensive intensity, mixed with some offensive output helped the Bears (9-10, 4-5) split the regular season series against the Broncos.
Five Cherokee Bluff players were in double figures led by Cade Simmons, who finished with a team-high 14 points.
Jhace Justice and Logan Holmes scored 11 points apiece for the Bears. Carlos Marlow and Justyce Sadler each added 10 points.
Matthew Rouse led the Broncos with a game-high 18 points.