Cherokee Bluff salvages basketball split in region play against East Forsyth

Cherokee Bluff’s girls basketball program has had its fair share of close region losses this season.



Wednesday’s game against East Forsyth was another that fell in that column for the Lady Bears (8-12, 3-6 Region 7-3A).

Allison Hiddema knocked down a pair of clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointers for the Lady Broncos as they won 56-51 in Flowery Branch.

“We played hard,” Lady Bears coach Lindsay Justice said. “They knocked down shots when they needed them. Every game has been close (in the region) this year.”