Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee girls pick up win against North Oconee

Riley Black scored a team-high 13 points for the Chestatee girls in a 55-46 win against North Oconee on Tuesday. Addison Boyd and Bowen Corley each finished with 10 points for the Lady War Eagles (16-7, 6-4 Region 8-4A).
Up next, Chestatee visits Madison County on Friday in Danielsville.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 63, MOUNT BETHEL CHRISTIAN 35: Joelle Snyder scored a game-high 29 points with six steals for the Lady Lions on Tuesday. Dynesty Putman finished with 15 points.
Lakeview Academy scored 29 points in the first quarter and led by 22 going into the second period.
NORTH HALL BOYS 56, GILMER 52: Matthew Ray led the Trojans with 17 points on Tuesday in Ellijay. Robert Terry chipped in 12 points for North Hall, while Sam Gailey added 11.
With the win, the Trojans lock up the No. 2 seed to the Region 7-3A tournament next week.
Up next, North Hall hosts East Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday to wrap up the regular season.
JEFFERSON BOYS 60, EAST HALL 49: CJ Agborsangaya had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings on Tuesday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.