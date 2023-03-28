High school baseball: North Hall hits the reset button with victory over Chestatee

Chestatee actually took an early 1-0 lead when Dylan Thompson led off the top of the second with a single, went to second when Colton Wilbanks legged out his sacrifice bunt attempt into an infield single, went to third on Cohen Miller’s fielder’s choice grounder and came home on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt.



But Sexton retired the next two War Eagles hitters in order to limit the damage, something the freshman lefty did multiple times during the game.

“Kaleb would tell you he didn’t have his best stuff (Monday),” Flow said. “But he competed, and he’s been doing that all year. He competed when he had to.”

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for the North Hall offense to strike back, and then some.

Andrew Hlavacek led off the bottom of the second with a triple to the gap in right-center and immediately came home on Lothridge’s RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 1-all.

After a one-out walk to Korbyn Sosebee, Nathan Vermeer laid down a safety squeeze bunt that was placed right in no man’s land between the plate and the mound.

Chestatee pitcher Jake Hitchcock was unable to hold onto the ball long enough after trying to scoop it up and make the tag, allowing Lothridge to score and put the Trojans up 2-1.

Luke Sanders added an RBI fielder’s choice grounder later in the inning for another run to push the lead to 3-1.

North Hall added an unearned run on a two-out error in the third before Lothridge came up big again an inning later.

The sophomore outfielder came up with the bases loaded and two outs and ripped a single in an almost identical spot as his first hit though the hole up the middle.

This time, Lothridge’s hit scored two runs, giving the Trojans a seemingly comfortable 6-1 lead through four innings.

“He’s made some adjustments and had a really good night (Monday) night in big situations,” Flow said of Lothirdge. “We had some young guys who got in there (and produced), so I was proud of those young guys.”

Two more young players came through in the clutch in the late innings for North Hall.

Sexton began to tire in the top of the sixth, with Chestatee getting a run back on Wesley Gossett’s RBI infield single to cut the Trojans’ lead to 6-2 and bring the tying run to the plate with two outs.

That was the end of the night for Sexton, who scattered six hits and only one earned run with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, but the sophomore lefty Payton kept the War Eagles from getting any closer by getting Hitchcock swinging to end the threat.

Freshman Kenny Foudy then came up big in the bottom of the inning by looping a liner fair inside the right field line for a two-out, pinch-hit RBI triple to get that run back and make the score 7-2.

That run proved to be important after Thomas Martens and Josh Bull led off the top of the seventh with back-to-back doubles to pull Chestatee back to within four at 7-3.

But Payton regrouped and retired the next three hitters in order, with Sanders snagging Wilbanks’ hot smash to third on a line to end the game and give Campbell his third save of the season.

In addition to Lothridge, the Trojans got multiple hits from Ajay Jones, who finished the night 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit batsman and three stolen bases.

Thompson and Wilbanks each had two hits to lead Chestatee, but head coach Kevin McConnell hopes his War Eagles will be able to string together more hits at the right time, and cut down on some costly mistakes at the wrong time when the series continues Wednesday at Chestatee’s Lynn Cottrell Complex.

“We score a run early, got ahead, and then kind of let the freebies get ahold of us,” McConnell said. “That kind of was the difference in the ball game. We gave away too many freebies, and (North Hall) capitalized on (them).”