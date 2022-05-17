Class 3A baseball semifinals: North Hall swept by Pike County

North Hall’s baseball team shared endless hugs with one another and shed many tears Monday night in Zebulon.



The Trojans, who’ve been on the state’s best programs in recent seasons, ran into a Pike County program that was better in the Class 3A state semifinals in Zebulon.

However, North Hall’s 5-2 and 9-2 losses to end its season didn’t wipe away some phenomenal memories for a program heavy with graduating seniors.

Since stepping up to high school in 2019, the Trojans’ seniors accounted for three trips to the state semifinals, the 2021 Class 3A state championship and back-to-back seasons with more than 30 wins.

“I hope these kids have loved it as much as I’ve loved sharing it with them,” Trojans coach Trevor Flow said after it was finished.

The Trojans (32-7) brought a large crowd of fans down for the best-of-three series in Middle Georgia.

However, it was apparent early in Game 2 that it wasn’t going to be North Hall’s day.

After dropping the first game, Pike County put eight runs on the board in the first inning to open the nightcap.

After North Hall starting pitcher Hunter Brooks was pulled in the first inning, Pike County’s Ridge Smith belted a grand slam to straightaway center field.

In the second game, Trojans senior Luke Erickson was a bright spot at the plate, going 2 for 3.

Also for North Hall, Jace Bowen scored after his sixth-inning double that it hoped would spark a late rally.

Despite the losses, it will without question go down as the most successful group of baseball players in the school’s history.

The same group was largely in place as starters by the 2020 season. North Hall was No. 1 in the state when that season ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once 2021 rolled around, North Hall looked like a polished program, en route to claiming back-to-back region championships.

The Trojans went on to a perfect 21-0 mark in Region 7-3A this season.

Then in the second round of the playoffs, North Hall rallied to take the series after dropping the first game against Appling County at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

In the quarterfinals, the Trojans took care of business by beating a solid Harlem team, near Augusta.

However, the state semifinal round took a sour turn for North Hall when a pair of fielding errors late in Game 1 helped Pike County take the lead, after going down 2-0 early in the game.

“We had two bad innings today and they cost us,” Flow said. “We knew coming in that we were going to have to play really well to win. Pike County has a good baseball team.”

After giving emotional hugs to each of his seniors and North Hall’s fans started to migrate out onto the field after the game, Flow said it was the young men that his tight-knit group became that means the most to him.

“Watching these kids grow, and their personalities has probably been my favorite part about this group,” Flow said. “The fact that they stayed with it and stayed together says a lot about them.”



