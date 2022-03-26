Baseball scoreboard: Reece masterful on the mound for North Hall

North Hall senior Eli Reece was superb Friday, throwing a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win against White County in Cleveland. Reece allowed just two hits and one walk, while striking out seven Warriors batters.

Reece was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Trojans, which move to 9-0 in Region 7-3A.

Up next, North Hall hosts East Forsyth at 5:55 p.m. Monday, the first in a three-game series next week against the first-year Broncos.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 19, LUMPKIN COUNTY 1: Five Bears players had multi-hit performances as they scored a new school-record on Friday in Dahlonega.

Jacob Vokal went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Cherokee Bluff (15-3, 8-1 Region 7-3A), while Ty Corbin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Also for the Bears, Lucas Tritt, Kaden Thompson and Bryce England had a pair of hits.

Cherokee Bluff put the game away with 10 runs in the third inning.

Tucker Holton threw all four innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Dawson County on Monday to open a three-game series next week.