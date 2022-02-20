Baseball scoreboard: Gainesville earns wins against Habersham Central, Stephens County

Cooper Reid threw six innings and allowed four hits and one run for Gainesville in a 9-1 win against Habersham Central on Saturday. Cody Brewer, Tanner Allen and Landon Deyton each went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Red Elephants.
In Game 2, Brewer had two extra-base hits for Gainesville in an 8-7 win against Stphens County. Will Barrett and Cooper Reid each added a pair of hits for the Red Elephants.
Also for Gainesville, Allen had a solo home run.
On Tuesday, Gainesville hosts Stephens County at 5:55 p.m. at Ivey-Watson Field.
