Opinion: The unequal application of Western justice

During the banking crisis of 2008, taxpayers were forced to bail out large insolvent banks that were deemed by our government to be "too big to fail". These banks became insolvent after engaging in several unregulated high-risk activities. Our government promised to break up and regulate these banks to prevent that problem from happening again. Instead, the problem has only gotten worse. Banks are now bigger and more powerful than ever. They pose a bigger threat to our economic stability than ever before. We know this because of revelations related to new failures of large banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



What happened to the government promise to regulate the size and behavior of banks? The government was supposed to control these banks, but instead the banks and corporate lobbies appear to control the government. To understand this, one need only look at the political power of the gun lobby and the NRA. The NRA has captured our government because it controls the individuals who make it up.

NATO is like that. Corporations associated with the military-industrial complex exist inside every NATO member country, where they exert corrupting influence on their local governments. By manipulating their governments, these corporations ultimately guide the behavior and machinations of NATO.

President Dwight Eisenhower recognized this dangerous trend years ago and warned us in his farewell speech. He said "in the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist."

This speaks to the billions of dollars in U.S. and western support for Ukraine, which was a Russian satellite and buffer state until the U.S. supported a coup in 2014 to overthrow its pro-Russian President. It also illuminates the hypocrisy of our refusal to supply similar aid and support to the occupied Palestinians. Both have a legal right to resist their brutal occupiers, so why do we call Ukrainians who resist the Russian occupation heroes while we call the Palestinians terrorists? Demand equal justice.

Stay tuned for more.

Bruce Vandiver

Lula