Opinion: Data center poses risks, lacks transparency for Hall County residents Chris Hoag of Project Turbo LLC takes questions Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the Gainesville Civic Center during a town hall meeting about the company's $1.2 billion data center proposed for Hall County. If approved, the 900,000-square-foot data center would be built at 2400 O’Kelly Road off Candler Road. - photo by Scott Rogers My name is Mateo Penado, and I’m the chairman of The Rainbow Collective, a grassroots Gainesville organization.