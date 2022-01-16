Winter storm moves in, bringing 2 inches of snow so far

More Hall County and North Georgia residents could be without power in the coming hours as winds increase. North Hall and parts of Gainesville have been most affected so far, Ramsey wrote.

Almost 5,000 Georgia Power customers in Hall County were without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday, and Jackson EMC reported about 4,200 of its customers in Hall County are without power.

Jackson EMC has 18 additional contract crews working with linemen to remove damaged trees and limbs and make outage repairs, according to a press release from Jackson EMC.

More snow and sleet is expected late Sunday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The county could see snow accumulation of 1-3 inches. A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Sunday.

Hall County Fire Rescue reported two separate incidents of trees falling on homes, though no one was injured in either case. The residences affected were at the 2300 block of Athens Highway and a home on Hidden Harbour Trail. No other information is available at this time.