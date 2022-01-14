By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Your guide to January 2022 winter storm in and around Hall County
Icicles form on trash cans in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Erin O. Smith

A winter storm watch begins Saturday evening in Northeast Georgia and is forecast to bring enough snow and ice to make travel difficult in and around Hall County, according to the National Weather Service. 

Latest weather

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Northeast Georgia, with details on how much snow and ice to expect. 

Road conditions

Georgia Department of Transportation and local road crews were working Friday to pretreat roadways ahead of the storm. Read more.

How to prepare

Georgia Emergency Management has a list of things residents should consider to prepare for a winter storm.

Power outages

Local power companies update power outages on their websites. The following cover Hall County and much of the surrounding area.

Closings

Schools are not in session Monday, Jan. 17. The Times will update this list as closings and delays are announced.

Follow the news

Get timely updates with gainesvilletimes.com

