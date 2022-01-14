Your guide to January 2022 winter storm in and around Hall County

A winter storm watch begins Saturday evening in Northeast Georgia and is forecast to bring enough snow and ice to make travel difficult in and around Hall County, according to the National Weather Service.
Latest weather
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Northeast Georgia, with details on how much snow and ice to expect.
Road conditions
Georgia Department of Transportation and local road crews were working Friday to pretreat roadways ahead of the storm. Read more.
- Follow Gainesville conditions on the city's Facebook page
How to prepare
Georgia Emergency Management has a list of things residents should consider to prepare for a winter storm.
Power outages
Local power companies update power outages on their websites. The following cover Hall County and much of the surrounding area.
Closings
Schools are not in session Monday, Jan. 17. The Times will update this list as closings and delays are announced.
Follow the news
Get timely updates with gainesvilletimes.com.
- Get the app
- Sign up for the breaking news email newsletter
- News directly related to immediate public safety is being provided free. Consider supporting local news with a subscription. Try it for 99 cents a week.