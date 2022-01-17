After storm, nearly 1,200 homes remain without power

Nearly 1,200 homes in Hall County remained without power late Monday afternoon after Winter Storm Izzy swept over Northeast Georgia Sunday, Hall County Emergency Management Director Casey Ramsey wrote in a statement.

Areas in North Hall County saw as much as half-a-foot of snow, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service. Snowfall measured 4.8 inches in Gainesville, 6 inches in Clermont and averaged about 3 inches across the county.

There is some chance it could snow late Thursday night through Friday, according to the NWS, though there “is great uncertainty this far out in the forecast.”