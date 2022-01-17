After storm, nearly 1,200 homes remain without power

Nearly 1,200 homes in Hall County remained without power late Monday afternoon after Winter Storm Izzy swept over Northeast Georgia Sunday, Hall County Emergency Management Director Casey Ramsey wrote in a statement.
Areas in North Hall County saw as much as half-a-foot of snow, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service. Snowfall measured 4.8 inches in Gainesville, 6 inches in Clermont and averaged about 3 inches across the county.
There is some chance it could snow late Thursday night through Friday, according to the NWS, though there “is great uncertainty this far out in the forecast.”
The weather is expected to be clear Tuesday with a high near 47 degrees.
The winter storm has come and gone, but officials are urging motorists to be mindful of black ice throughout the early morning hours Tuesday.
“We have warmed above freezing and significant melting has occurred, which is great for road conditions today,” Ramsey wrote. “However, we recognize that the melting will have the possibility of refreezing overnight and we will continue to respond to those trouble areas.”
Schools in Hall County and Gainesville will be closed Tuesday due primarily to concerns about black ice and some students being without power. Lakeview Academy, a private school in Gainesville, will be closed for the same reasons.
Georgia Power reported late Monday afternoon that 1,100 Hall County residents were still without power, and Jackson EMC reported 9 people without power.
Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency worked all day Monday to clear roads. They prioritized major roadways before clearing residential streets.
Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Melodii Peoples wrote in an email that they are standing down. All state roads are now open, she wrote, and Northeast Georgia “is in the final clean-up phase of this winter weather event.