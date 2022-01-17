Gainesville, Hall schools closed Tuesday due to winter weather

Gainesville and Hall County schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to lingering winter weather conditions, according to statements from the school systems.

In Hall, schools are closing due “to road, parking lot and campus conditions, coupled with inevitability of black ice,” a statement from the school system says. “All 12-month employees should contact their immediate supervisor for further directions regarding the preparation for a safe return to school on Wednesday.”

