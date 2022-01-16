PHOTOS: Jan. 16, 2022, winter storm

Birds sit on the branches of a shrub Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in the snow.
A Lumpkin County ambulance, sirens wailing, drives along Green Street Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
A fallen tree along Ivey Terrace crushes a car and brings down lines Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Pedestrians make their way up Lanier Avenue Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in the snow.
Few cars travel along E.E. Butler Parkway Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Gainesville during the morning's wintry mix.
Crews assess a downed trees on power lines Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, along Dixon Drive in Gainesville.
A steep hill at Ridgewood Avenue and Wilshire Road is close Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, due to snow and icy conditions.
Downed trees block Pearl Nix Parkway at Longwood Park Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Gainesville.
A pedestrian crosses Broad Street in downtown Gainesville in strong winds Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
A plow clears Bradford Street in Gainesville Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
The top of a utility pole is broken Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Dixon and Holly drives in Gainesville.
Multiple power poles are broken along Dixon Drive in Gainesville Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, cutting power to a large portion of the area.