PHOTOS: Jan. 16, 2022, winter storm
01172022 WEATHER 13.jpg

Birds sit on the branches of a shrub Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in the snow.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 12.jpg

A Lumpkin County ambulance, sirens wailing, drives along Green Street Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 11.jpg

A fallen tree along Ivey Terrace crushes a car and brings down lines Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 10.jpg

Pedestrians make their way up Lanier Avenue Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in the snow.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 9.jpg

Few cars travel along E.E. Butler Parkway Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Gainesville during the morning's wintry mix.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 8.jpg

Crews assess a downed trees on power lines Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, along Dixon Drive in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 6.jpg

A steep hill at Ridgewood Avenue and Wilshire Road is close Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, due to snow and icy conditions.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 5.jpg

Downed trees block Pearl Nix Parkway at Longwood Park Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 4.jpg

A pedestrian crosses Broad Street in downtown Gainesville in strong winds Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 3.jpg

A plow clears Bradford Street in Gainesville Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 2.jpg

The top of a utility pole is broken Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Dixon and Holly drives in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
01172022 WEATHER 1.jpg

Multiple power poles are broken along Dixon Drive in Gainesville Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, cutting power to a large portion of the area.

by Scott Rogers