These Hall County roads are closed due to flooding, storm damage

Hall County Fire Services division chief Zach Brackett said the county experienced 3-4 inches of rain over several hours after midnight Saturday that led to flooding and roads washing out.

Brackett said northeastern Hall County was hit particularly hard by the weather, which is where a majority of the flooding and washed-out roads are.

Law enforcement and other county agencies are out at different scenes “working to mitigate the impacts” of the flooding, Brackett said.

The concern is about another line of storms expected to hit Hall County within the next few hours that might exacerbate the current flooding, Brackett said.

Brackett said they are evaluating and making sure they can respond to any new flooding while managing the roads currently closed.