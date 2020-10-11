These Hall County roads are closed due to flooding, storm damage

Hall County Fire Services division chief Zach Brackett said the county experienced 3-4 inches of rain over several hours after midnight Saturday that led to flooding and roads washing out.
Brackett said northeastern Hall County was hit particularly hard by the weather, which is where a majority of the flooding and washed-out roads are.
Law enforcement and other county agencies are out at different scenes “working to mitigate the impacts” of the flooding, Brackett said.
The concern is about another line of storms expected to hit Hall County within the next few hours that might exacerbate the current flooding, Brackett said.
Brackett said they are evaluating and making sure they can respond to any new flooding while managing the roads currently closed.
Multiple roads in Hall County have been closed because of flooding and washout, according to county officials:
- Hensley Road at Latty Road
- Forrester Road near Belton Bridge Road
- Persimmon Tree Road near Ga. Highway 52
- Oconee Circle at White Sulphur Road
- Belton Bridge Road near Belton Bridge Park
- Bryant Quarter Road near Holly Springs Road
- Claude Peck Road
- The bridge on Pea Ridge Road
- B Clark Road
- Harrington Road
- Webb Girth Road
- 7500 block of Tribble Gap Road
- Mud Creek Road at Mud Creek
A large rain band associated to Hurricane Delta brought widespread heavy rain and some tornadoes across the state, with areas of North Georgia seeing up to 6 inches of rain overnight, according to Sid King, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office. He said there have been no confirmed reports of a tornado in Hall, but "lingering flooding impacts" from overnight flash flooding remain in Hall and other North Georgia areas.
Wind speeds were not a major impact in Hall, King said. Winds reached about 20 mph during the peak of the storm overnight.
King said a second band of potentially "moderate to heavy" rain is expected in coming hours, but will not bring the same amount as the first did. The second system, he said, is only expected to bring a quarter inch of rain to Hall and the surrounding area, and winds will reach gusts of 20 mph.
While flooding remains, King said, the worst of the storm is likely finished.
"After this stuff moves through, conditions will start to improve during the afternoon," he said. "There will be some light showers and overnight tonight rain chances will diminish, and it should be fairly calm weather at the beginning parts of the week."
Hurricane Delta made landfall on Louisiana's Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm Friday evening and has since weakened to a tropical depression.
Digital editor Thomas Hartwell contributed to this report.