Hurricane Delta could bring heavy rainfall in Hall County this weekend

Hurricane Delta, which as of Friday afternoon had weakened to a Category 2 storm as it headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Hall County over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The current forecast predicts rain from 3-4 inches with the most rainfall taking place Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Ryan Willis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office.

“The northeastern corner of the state is one of the higher expected totals over the weekend,” he said. “That could lead to flooding issues particularly in the higher elevation, even down into Hall County.

Willis said the hurricane is expected to continue to weaken after making landfall in Louisiana.

“It will be at a much-weakened state by the time it does affect the area,” Willis said. “The main impact is increasing rain coverage over the weekend, which could be on the heavier side.”

But Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, said Hall residents shouldn’t be concerned with flash floods, as most of those impacts have been identified in far Northeast Georgia, from Dahlonega up to Rabun County.

“We’re fortunate that (Hurricane Delta’s) off to our west,” Ramsey said. “At this point we’re going to be in good shape.”

In the case that motorists do encounter high water, Ramsey urged citizens to, “Turn around don’t drown.”

“If you see standing or moving water, you shouldn’t drive your vehicle through it,” he said.

Ramsey said the emergency management agency will continue to monitor the storm and offer updates. He encouraged residents to sign up for citizens alert notifications from Hall County, which can be found at alerts.hallcounty.org.