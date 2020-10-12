'All just floating away.' Roadwork crews repairing mess left behind by weekend rains

Katie Irvin and her family woke Sunday, Oct. 11, to find Mud Creek Road in Alto living up to its name.

The family received messages from other family members that morning asking if they were OK. Though the water has since receded, the heavy rains made the road impassable.

"It was very nerve-wracking to wake up and see all that and to not know if you're going to have a driveway, if you're going to be able to get out, because we don't have another way to get out," Irvin said.

As they surveyed the damage, they saw part of the road missing, the pasture flooded and their fence destroyed.

"It is very disheartening when you've worked so hard and you just kind of see it all just floating away," she said.