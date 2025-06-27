Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of Hall; quarter-sized hail, 60 mph winds expected

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southwestern Hall County.
Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along with quarter-sized hail, said Katie Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
She said the warning was issued at 5:43 p.m. and is set to expire at 6:30 p.m. The warning also applies to Northeastern Forsyth County.
A severe thunderstorm was located over Oscarville, about seven miles southwest of Gainesville, and is “nearly stationary,” according to the warning.
“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the warning says. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
Martin predicted about 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain.