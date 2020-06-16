A petition opposed to renaming Jim Crow Road has emerged. Here’s what it says

A petition to rename Jim Crow Road in South Hall is drawing opposition of its own.



As of Tuesday, June 16, 325 people had signed a petition seeking to “save” the road’s name. The road was named after Glennon “Jim” Crow, who once owned the property along its path and was considered to be a community leader.

“So, in memory of this great man who had a road dedicated in his honor, stop the race baiting,” the petition says. “Leave our town and our roads alone. This is not a racial issue. Educate yourself and stop trying to dishonor this man. Every original Flowery Branch resident understands this road, please sign this petition to keep it.”

The petition counters one that has called for the road name to be changed and, as of Tuesday, had more than 7,100 signers. The petition says, “The longstanding history of slavery and mistreatment of African Americans is being represented by this street name.”

A group known as “Team WaywardArchangels” suggests the name change to Crow Road.