Want to watch the Georgia Police and Fire Games in Gainesville? Here are the details

“In addition Gainesville-Hall County has many incredible sports facilities and these games give us the opportunity to show them off, and finally we are able to bring in new visitors to our area and show them why Gainesville is known as the Hospitality Capital of the World,” Lynch said.



The week of games will kick off on Sunday with a Red and Blue 5k race open to the public at 8 a.m at Roosevelt Square. Tactical drone operations will then be at 1 p.m. that same day at Gainesville City Park.

On Monday, a bass fishing tournament will take place at 7:30 a.m. in Laurel Park; a clay shoot at 8 a.m. at the Walters Barn; cycling at 9 a.m. at Lake Lanier Olympic Park; crossfit at 10 a.m. at CrossFit Northeast Georgia; 3-on-3 basketball at 1 p.m. at Gainesville High School; wing-eating contest at 7 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe.

Tuesday will feature the toughest cop competition at 8 a.m. in the Hall County Sheriff's Office Training Center; a golf tournament at 9 a.m. at Chicopee Woods; archery at 10 a.m. at Gainesville Archery Club; 3-on-3 basketball finals and a 3-point challenge at 1 p.m. at Gainesville High School.

On Wednesday there will be a 2-man scramble for golf at 9 a.m. at Chicopee Woods; a sniper and long-range rifle competition at 8 a.m. in the Hall County Sheriff's Office Training Center; the toughest firefighter competition at 9 a.m. at the Hall County Fire Training Center.

Thursday will have a pistol match at 8 a.m. at the Hall County Sheriff's Office New Range; the toughest competitor challenge at 9 a.m. at Free Chapel; a 4-man scramble for golf at 9 a.m. at Chicopee Woods; bowling singles and doubles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gainesville Bowling Center Station 300; combat shooting at 1 p.m. at the Hall County Sheriff's Office New Range.

Friday’s games include powerlifting and bench pressing at 9 a.m. at the RISE Athletic Club; and a cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. at Left Nut Brewing Company.

Saturday will host the final day of games with softball at 8 a.m. at Lanier Point Park; a motorcycle rodeo at 8 a.m. in Laurel Park; S.W.A.T at 8:30 a.m. at the Hall County Sheriff's Office Training Center; mountain biking at 9 a.m. at Fox Factory Trails in Road Atlanta.

Around 800 participants from all over the state have signed up to compete in the many different games with even more expected to sign up.

Members of the Gainesville Police Department are ready to represent the city in the competition. One of these includes Detective Maricela Del Rio from the Criminal Investigations Division, who is participating in the toughest competitor, CrossFit, and tennis, said her main focus is to have fun.

“I think this helps bring our community together in a less stressful environment, and allows for public safety personnel from all over to show each other support,” Del Rio said. “A couple of us have been training together, and in ways that is allowing us to bond.”

Lt. David Franklin and Capt. John Hopkins from the Gainesville Fire Department are teaming up in the fishing tournament as first time competitors. Franklin said that the games help build camaraderie and relationships outside of the department and serious training.

Apart from competing, many are volunteering to host several of the games. Lt. Greg Cochran of the Hall County Sheriff's Office is hosting the powerlifting and toughest competitor events after two years of competing in the past.

“This type of event helps build relationships between people through the state and an entire profession,” Cochran said.

The public is encouraged to come out and show their support for first responders at the games. It’s recommended to bring your own chairs, cushions, blankets, beverages and drinks along with welcome signs available at the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau or homemade ones.



