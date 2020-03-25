Roughly 200 inmates released from Hall County Jail amid coronavirus response

In more than a week’s time, roughly 200 Hall County Jail inmates were released as the courts and Hall County Sheriff’s Office administration are working to manage the jail population amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Following a statewide judicial emergency order, trials and other court matters were delayed. Bond hearings and some pleas for jailed defendants will be heard during this time, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said.

Those released include nonviolent offenders held on misdemeanor offenses and inmates over the age of 60 “who didn’t pose a risk to the community,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

“Based on court system input, jail personnel began releasing approximately 200 inmates early last week, reducing the inmate population to roughly 500 over a week’s time. Some of the 200 were released as a result of routine bond or time served,” Booth wrote.

The Hall County Jail has suspended any on-property visitation, but online video visitation is still possible.

Those booked in to the jail are being screened “based on the known symptoms” of the coronavirus. Increased cleaning and sanitizing is being done in places such as the booking area, lobby, employee entrance, courtroom and work release area.