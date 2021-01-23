Hospital security staff discusses standoff with murder suspect, handling combative patients and visitors

Saturday morning standoff

The hospital’s security team was alerted early Jan. 16 about a potentially armed man outside of the hospital.

Hollowell said the security staff went out to look for the person and then immediately called law enforcement while also initiating lockdown procedures. A code phrase is sent out to alert staff of a potential armed threat and to stay in place while the security team members station themselves at the major entrances.

“Fortunately, because it happened in the early hours of the morning, there are only very few entrances that are left open,” Hollowell said.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Gainesville Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. that Saturday.

“It was reported the individual had been taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, at which point he fled with a gun,” Holbrook wrote in an email.

Holbrook said they found the man hiding outside of an unoccupied building. Officers attempted to peacefully resolve the situation while also “providing safety and security to all parties on campus of the hospital.”

After a roughly 75-minute standoff, Jason Hall, 36, of Roswell, was arrested. He was turned over to Roswell Police, who had identified him as a murder suspect from a fatal shooting, before being transported to the Fulton County Jail.