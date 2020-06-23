Hall County Fire Services’ sergeant returns to work months after training exercise cardiac arrest

Hall County Fire Services’ Sgt. Jonathan Barton suited up at Station 8 for the first time in months since a serious medical emergency in February.



The sergeant was greeted Tuesday, June 23, as he returned to work with 25-30 people welcoming him back to the department.

“That was definitely a surprise, but it was good to come back to work and know that I was coming back to my normal station and a routine,” Barton said.

Barton said he and his colleagues ran a couple of calls as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“I was ready. Of course, they’re all laughing and taking pictures and videos as we’re rolling out of the station for my first call in many months,” he said.

Barton went into cardiac arrest Feb. 11 at the Hall County Fire Services Training Center and was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

He spent two weeks in the hospital before being discharged Feb. 25. Barton attended the Recruit Class 49 graduation Feb. 28 at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.

“We are thankful for Jonathan’s recovery from what is normally a tragic situation,” Chief Chris Armstrong said in a statement. “The Bartons have experienced so much support from our community throughout his recovery and for that we are extremely grateful. Jonathan has shown tremendous courage and grit in his efforts to return and serve the citizens and visitors of Hall County.”