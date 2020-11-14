Groundbreaking Tuesday for new Hall County fire station

Hall County officials are holding a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 17, for the new Hall County Fire Station No. 1, saying the new structure will have significant improvements for the health and safety of the fire staff.

The current Fire Station No. 1, which is at 2460 Athens Highway, was built in 1973 and originally served as the department’s headquarters before it moved to Station No. 7.

The new station will be at 3126 Gillsville Highway which is 2.3 miles from the current location. The funding for the project, projected to be $3.3 million, will be from SPLOST VII, the special-purpose local option sales tax.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the improvements will include individual bunk rooms “for privacy and social distancing concerns.” The kitchen will be upgraded and have separate pantries and refrigerators for the three shifts, Crumley said.

“Additionally, the new station includes a vastly improved mechanical/ventilation system that acts to prevent any carcinogens first responders may encounter on calls from migrating or accumulating in other areas of the station,” Crumley wrote in an email.

County officials said they expect construction to be finished in fall 2021, and fire staff will move in as soon as they have a certificate of occupancy, Crumley said.

“I’m excited about what this new station means for our community and for the men and women of Hall County Fire Services,” Hall County District 3 Commissioner Shelly Echols said in a news release. “The current Fire Station (No.) 1 is nearly 50 years old and in dire need of replacement. This new building will better reflect the dedication we have to providing Hall County citizens with the highest level of public service.”

Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said the new location makes it easier for the firefighters and EMTs to get in and out of the facility, as they will “no longer have to pull directly onto one of our busiest highways in order to respond to a crisis.”