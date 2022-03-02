Why Rep. Andrew Clyde voted against federal anti-lynching legislation

“Lynching is an evil act of violence that is already against the law at the federal level; it is first-degree murder,” he stated. “Furthermore, my home state of Georgia recently signed hate crime legislation into law this past year. H.R. 55 would create no new federal offense and the current hate crime criminal code already establishes penalties for willful bodily injury to another person.

“Simply put, we do not need another duplicative federal law. Carving out a separate distinction for lynching may be symbolic, but it falsely suggests that individuals who commit, or attempt to commit, a lynching do not already face criminal charges and consequences. No matter the method or tool used in a horrendous act of violence, all victims of crime deserve equal justice.”

The law, called the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, is named in honor of Till, who was brutally lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman.

The anti-lynching act designates conspiracy to commit serious bodily injury, kidnapping or aggravated sexual abuse as hate crimes, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison on top of other federal crimes a perpetrator may commit.

Similar legislation was proposed in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd and passed the House by a wide margin. But it stalled in the Senate then, and the Senate still must vote on this legislation after the approval in the House.

Republican U.S. Rep.Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas also voted against the bill.