State House seat District 28 is in a runoff. These are the 2 candidates

The Times is presenting positions from the two candidates in the state House District 28 runoff race ahead of Election Day on June 21. Early voting begins June 13. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: Of the six candidates who ran in the May primary, Brent Cox received 32% of the vote. Julie Tressler gained 23% of the vote followed by Blake McClellan with 13%. To win outright, one of the candidates had to draw 50% plus one vote. State House District 28 represents a portion of northern Forsyth County and of west Hall County after district lines were redrawn in November. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.
How to vote: Check your district at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select the same ballot in the runoff as they did in the primary, either a Republican or Democrat ballot.
Meet the candidates
Brent Cox
Republican
Residence: Forsyth County
Occupation: Business owner and football coach
Political experience: None
Family: Married with three children
Julie Tressler
Republican
Residence: Forsyth County
Occupation: Residential real estate sales
Political experience: Forsyth delegate to state GOP convention, serves on governmental affairs committee for real estate association
Family: Two children, engaged
Candidates on transportation
Traffic issues are some of the most common complaints from local residents. While there are projects in the works to alleviate congestion, including new Ga. 400 interchanges at Browns Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads, what do you think can be done at the state level to deal with transportation issues in the county?
Cox: “Our tax dollars sent to Atlanta must make it back here.” He said that if elected, he would fight every day to ensure that Forsyth and Hall County projects are prioritized at the state level.
“Georgia Department of Transportation leaders will see my name pop up on their phones frequently.” He also said transportation affects public safety.
“Let’s invest in technology to help first responders and reduce response times.”
Tressler: She said we need to elect bold, knowledgeable, and innovative leaders to represent us at the Capitol. “(Leaders) who can work as a team with the local delegation to bring money back home for transportation and infrastructure projects in Forsyth and Hall counties.” She said she is a relationship and consensus builder, “which is what it takes to get things done.”
Candidates on their priorities
Casino gambling, mental health, and issues with public schools were some of the biggest items discussed at this year’s legislative session. If elected, what legislation would you want to sponsor or support in the next session?
Cox: As a parent, coach and teacher, Cox said he understands the challenges students, parents and teachers face.
“Because every household and community is different, it would be a disservice to students to use a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to education.”
He said he will advocate for parents to have more choice and involvement in their children’s education."
He added that reducing teenage suicide and drug use must be a priority. “It’s unacceptable that students are suffering without a plan to address this crisis.”
Tressler: The General Assembly voted to reduce state income taxes this year because Georgia is ending its fiscal year with a huge surplus. “It is time we eliminated the state income tax altogether to make us competitive with other states, which have already eliminated their state income tax.” She said fair and consumption-based taxes are preferable to income taxes for generating state revenue. “I would also like to expand on the strides made this session in prohibiting the teaching of divisive concepts in our public schools to include colleges and universities or any school receiving public funds.”
Candidates on redrawn district
After the recent redistricting process, the state House 28 seat, previously in northeast Georgia, will now represent portions of northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties. What are your thoughts on the new district and what do you see being key issues for the area’s residents?
Cox: “Due to unprecedented growth, it is time that our area has a comprehensive, cost-effective plan for the next 10-15 years,” Cox said. “This plan should embrace economic opportunity and bring more jobs to our community without overwhelming our home.” He said he is committed to a responsible plan for growth.
“This plan will not raise taxes, but rather cut frivolous, unnecessary spending and government waste. Common sense and fiscal conservatism are the keys to solving our area’s growth problems.”
Tressler: “Being a country girl myself, I see our new District 28 as being the last great frontier of Forsyth and Hall counties,” she said. “It’s a beautiful district with working farms and a rural appeal.” She said agriculture needs continued support so farms can remain working and profitable. As growth continues, traffic and congestion are going to be more of a problem, she said. “As a longtime resident of the district, I understand we need to address these issues in a way the protects the character of the community.” She said Lake Lanier also should be preserved in so far as its level, shoreline and health.