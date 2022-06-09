State House seat District 28 is in a runoff. These are the 2 candidates

Candidates on transportation

Traffic issues are some of the most common complaints from local residents. While there are projects in the works to alleviate congestion, including new Ga. 400 interchanges at Browns Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads, what do you think can be done at the state level to deal with transportation issues in the county?



Cox: “Our tax dollars sent to Atlanta must make it back here.” He said that if elected, he would fight every day to ensure that Forsyth and Hall County projects are prioritized at the state level.

“Georgia Department of Transportation leaders will see my name pop up on their phones frequently.” He also said transportation affects public safety.

“Let’s invest in technology to help first responders and reduce response times.”

Tressler: She said we need to elect bold, knowledgeable, and innovative leaders to represent us at the Capitol. “(Leaders) who can work as a team with the local delegation to bring money back home for transportation and infrastructure projects in Forsyth and Hall counties.” She said she is a relationship and consensus builder, “which is what it takes to get things done.”