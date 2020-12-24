How turnout in Hall for Senate runoff compares so far to general election

Fewer in-person ballots have been cast in Hall County so far in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff than in the same time period in the Nov. 3 general election — but not by a huge amount.



Paige Thompson, Hall County elections coordinator, said that 21,438 ballots had been cast at the four polling locations as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

In comparison, some 25,092 ballots were cast between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20, the first seven days of early voting in the general election, Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said.

And it’s been busy at polling locations.