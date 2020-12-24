How turnout in Hall for Senate runoff compares so far to general election

Fewer in-person ballots have been cast in Hall County so far in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff than in the same time period in the Nov. 3 general election — but not by a huge amount.
In comparison, some 25,092 ballots were cast between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20, the first seven days of early voting in the general election, Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said.
And it’s been busy at polling locations.
“We have received reports of an approximately 30-minute wait time at the Spout Springs Library for early voting,” Crumley said.
The county has four locations open for early voting: East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville; Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch; and 100 Brenau Ave., Gainesville.
Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 31. Voting will not be held Thursday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 25.
Paige Thompson, Hall County elections coordinator, also said that 20,742 absentee ballots had been issued as of Wednesday. The total number of ballots that have been returned and accepted is 11,784, she said.
A comparison of those numbers to ones during the same period in the general election weren’t available Wednesday.