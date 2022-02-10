Flowery Branch speech pathologist running for state House district seat

Republican Whitney Pimentel, a speech pathologist in Flowery Branch, is running in the newly drawn House District 30, held by Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, for the last 10 years.

Pimentel, 49, moved to Flowery Branch in 2017 from Park City, Utah, and started Moms for Liberty-Hall County GA in 2021, a local chapter of the controversial parental rights activist group.



The group has advocated to end mask mandates in schools and has been at the forefront of attempts to stop critical race theory in schools.

“There’s a lot of people who have moved here like ourselves because of the conservative values and because of the pro-family feelings that you get up here,” Pimentel said. “I want to preserve that here.”