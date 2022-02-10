Flowery Branch speech pathologist running for state House district seat

Republican Whitney Pimentel, a speech pathologist in Flowery Branch, is running in the newly drawn House District 30, held by Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, for the last 10 years.
Pimentel, 49, moved to Flowery Branch in 2017 from Park City, Utah, and started Moms for Liberty-Hall County GA in 2021, a local chapter of the controversial parental rights activist group.
The group has advocated to end mask mandates in schools and has been at the forefront of attempts to stop critical race theory in schools.
“There’s a lot of people who have moved here like ourselves because of the conservative values and because of the pro-family feelings that you get up here,” Pimentel said. “I want to preserve that here.”
Dunahoo was drawn out of the district when new lines were drawn last year. He will run as an incumbent in District 31, which covers much of Jackson County and part of East Hall, with Rep. Thomas Benton, R-Jefferson, retiring after his term ends in 2022. The new district covers most of South Hall and part of northeast Gwinnett County.
Pimentel joins other Republican candidates, Barry Sanders, a small-business owner in Buford, and Derrick McCollum, a construction company owner in Lawrenceville.
Pimentel said she wanted to keep critical race theory out of K-12 schools, get rid of ballot drop boxes and eliminate the state income tax in favor of a consumption tax.
“I think getting workers to be able to keep 100% of their wages — that is going to be a huge motivator to increase our workforce,” she said.
As a speech pathologist, Pimentel works with children with speech and language disorders, including those with Down syndrome and autism. She trains other therapists and families on techniques that help children build muscles and motor functions related to speech, language and eating.
“It’s kind of like a physical therapist for the mouth,” she said.
Pimentel was born in Augusta and grew up in Arkansas. All three of her children graduated from Flowery Branch High School and are currently attending college.
The primary election will be held May 24.