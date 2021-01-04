Flowery Branch looks to set 2021 City Council election dates at Thursday meeting

The Flowery Branch mayor’s seat and three City Council posts are up for election this year, and the council is expected to set the Nov. 2 election at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 7.
The council will consider setting qualifying for Aug. 16-18 at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
New terms, for those expiring, will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2025.
The seats up for election are now held by Mayor Mike Miller and council members Leslie Jarchow, Joe Anglin and Amy Farah. The other council members are Ed Asbridge and Chris Mundy. Their posts don’t come up for election until 2023.
Qualifying fees are $180 for the mayor’s seat and $144 for the council seats.The council’s meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/805722741 or by phone at 872-240-3412, access code 805-722-741