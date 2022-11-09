Echols tops Cooley for state Senate District 49 win

Republican Shelly Echols defeated Democrat Jody Cooley by a huge margin in a race for the Georgia Senate District 49 seat. The post was left open when Butch Miller, who has served in the Senate since 2010, decided to run instead for lieutenant governor.



Who is she: Echols, a business owner, has served as Hall County District 3 commissioner since 2019.

How she reacted: “I’m excited We’ve put a lot of hard work into this. Tonight’s conclusion is what we hoped for.” She went on to thank her family “for doing this with me” and Hall County voters “who showed up and showed out. It’s quite the honor to have the support of the district.”