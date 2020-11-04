Andrew Clyde becomes newest Republican to represent 9th District in US House

“This campaign is not about me,” he said. “It’s about saving the unborn, it’s about protecting and restoring our constitutional rights under the Second Amendment. It’s about securing our country’s borders, and it’s about defending and protecting our law enforcement and giving them the support they need in order to uphold our laws.”

Pandy, in conceding the race to Clyde, told supporters gathered at Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Gainesville, “I do not see this as defeat. I see this as a progress report. We know how much ground we have gained and how much further we need to go.

“Every vote that we pulled in is just a testament to the amount of people out there who believe in justice, who believe in human nature and decency,” said Pandy, 46, who has worked as an actor and is retired from the Army. “We may have a ways to go, but we are already on that journey.”