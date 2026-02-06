Lanier Islands Resort wedding venue recognized with these two awards Lanier Islands Resort on Lake Lanier has earned national recognition as a premier wedding destination, receiving a 2026 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award and its ninth Best of Weddings Award from The Knot Worldwide, distinctions based entirely on reviews from couples who hosted weddings at the resort. - Photo submitted by Lake Lanier Islands Resort Lanier Islands Resort in Buford has earned national recognition as a premier wedding destination.