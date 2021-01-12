When and where to get COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Georgia

Latest news

Additional pharmacies in Hall County have been allocated COVID-19 vaccines, according to a list from the Department of Public Health. The Times is working to obtain additional information about locations and whether any of the allocated doses have been received and how they will be distributed.

Kroger: 100 doses each at three Kroger pharmacies

Ingles: 200

Lawrence Pharmacy: 100

Publix: 100 each at four pharmacies and 300 at one

Longstreet Clinic: 300

Who can get the vaccines

The area is in Phase1A+ of the vaccine rollout plan, as of Jan. 12. Vaccines became available to adults 65 and older and emergency personnel as of Jan. 11. Vaccinations for health care workers began in December.

The phases include the following, according to the Department of Public Health.

Phase 1A+: Health care workers; long-term care facility workers and residents; adults 65 and older and their caregivers; law enforcement, fire personnel, dispatchers and 911 operators

Phase 1B: Essential workers, which has not yet been clearly defined by the state

Phase 1C: People 16-64 with medical conditions that increase their risk

Where to get vaccines

Demand for vaccines has been high and appointments often fill up quickly. Registration pages are available at the following sites but registration may be full. Health officials recommend residents continue checking the sites frequently:

How the vaccine works

The COVID-19 vaccine uses mRNA technology that essentially provides the body instructions to build a spike protein of the coronavirus, which then triggers the body’s immune response, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which has more information at its website.

COVID-19 in Hall County

Cases in Hall County and being treated at NGHS have remained high in January, hitting records and straining staff. Get the daily updated data.