Takeaways from NGHS’ webinar on COVID-19 vaccine

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar Wednesday, Jan. 20, featuring Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell, other NGHS staff members and District 2 Public Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor. Here are some of the takeaways from the event:



Holiday exposures to virus led to more cases, hospitalizations

“There is no doubt that in fact those holiday gatherings that we really tried to educate our community on definitely caused our numbers to increase far beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” Burrell said. “It’s been a rough few weeks.”

NGHS reached an all-time high Jan. 8 of 35.79% of COVID tests coming back positive for its seven-day rolling average.

According to the health system’s data, there were 307 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated across the NGHS facilities Wednesday, Jan. 20, with another 70 patients awaiting test results. The number of COVID-19 positive patients has remained above 300 since Jan. 5, though it is lower than the current record of 355 also set Jan. 8

The seven-day average of positive tests has also dipped down to 25.46% as of Wednesday.

“We know that we’re not out of the woods yet,” Burrell said.

Burrell said they still want people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines of wearing a mask in public, keeping 6 feet of social distance and washing hands frequently.