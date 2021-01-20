Takeaways from NGHS’ webinar on COVID-19 vaccine

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar Wednesday, Jan. 20, featuring Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell, other NGHS staff members and District 2 Public Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor. Here are some of the takeaways from the event:
Holiday exposures to virus led to more cases, hospitalizations
“There is no doubt that in fact those holiday gatherings that we really tried to educate our community on definitely caused our numbers to increase far beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” Burrell said. “It’s been a rough few weeks.”
NGHS reached an all-time high Jan. 8 of 35.79% of COVID tests coming back positive for its seven-day rolling average.
According to the health system’s data, there were 307 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated across the NGHS facilities Wednesday, Jan. 20, with another 70 patients awaiting test results. The number of COVID-19 positive patients has remained above 300 since Jan. 5, though it is lower than the current record of 355 also set Jan. 8
The seven-day average of positive tests has also dipped down to 25.46% as of Wednesday.
“We know that we’re not out of the woods yet,” Burrell said.
Burrell said they still want people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines of wearing a mask in public, keeping 6 feet of social distance and washing hands frequently.
A third of COVID-related deaths at NGHS happened in last six weeks
“As the number goes up and the number of people who are very sick and in the ICU (goes up) and that kind of thing, that leads to more people who are not able to recover from the disease,” said Dr. John Delzell, NGHS’ incident commander.
According to NGHS data, there have been 719 COVID-related deaths across NGHS facilities since the beginning of the pandemic last year. There have been 111 COVID-related deaths in just 12 days since Jan. 8.
Delzell said hospital officials were reaching capacity at the morgues at the Gainesville and Braselton hospitals, which can hold at most 20 bodies and eight bodies, respectively. The health system recently requested a mobile morgue trailer from the state’s emergency services, though it has not been used.
“We wanted to have it available and be able to really continue to care for the patients as they pass in a respectful and caring manner as patients transition to the funeral homes,” Delzell said.
Dr. Larry Dudas said the mortality rate now is similar to what it was when they first started seeing COVID cases early last year, but the “sheer volume of patients that we’re seeing with COVID is the reason that we’ve been having more patients not make it.”
